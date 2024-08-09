Jesus ‘Levi’ Contreras tops 10K run in Belmopan City

Island runner Jesus “Levi” Contreras, known as the “Yellow Flash of Belize,” recently won a 10K race in the Capital City of Belmopan. The event took place on August 3rd and attracted runners from across the country and abroad. Contreras finished the race at 34:47, securing first place in the competition.

The race, which started at 6AM in front of the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, followed a challenging route that included the ring road and other adjacent streets off the main path. Contreras, the island champion, once again demonstrated his solid running abilities by finishing the 10K ahead of everyone. He was closely followed by Guatemalan runner Francisco Lima, who completed the race in 35:34.

Contreras, proud of his recent success, is now setting his sights on even more achievements. He expressed that his intense training over the past weeks has been crucial to his success and that he aims to inspire young children to pursue track and field events. His long-term goal is to compete in the Olympics and bring pride to his country. Following his outstanding performance in August, he plans to maintain his rigorous training regimen and aim for the top. He showcased his talent in the annual Father of the Nation run in Belize City earlier this year, where he secured second place and won a silver medal.

The accomplished runner expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of his journey. He acknowledged the Splash Dive Center’s sponsorship and the Sunbreeze Hotel for providing him with much-needed time off. Additionally, Contreras credited the strength he received from God, enabling him to participate and triumph in these races. He eagerly anticipates representing the island in future races, both within and outside the country, with the unwavering support of his community.