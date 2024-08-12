The 2024 Paris Olympics concluded on Sunday, August 11th, with athletes from around the world showcasing their talents at the international sporting event. This year, 184 countries were represented in the two-week competition between July 26th and August 11th.

A single athlete from Belize, Shaun Gill, an industrial engineering major at A&M-Kingsville, finished sixth in the men’s 100-meter preliminary heat with a time of 11.17 seconds on Saturday, August 3rd, at the Stade de France. Many people in Belize eagerly tuned in to watch this highly anticipated race. Despite not advancing to the next round, Gill’s commendable 6th-place finish received attention. After an interview with SportsMax TV in Kingston, Jamaica, Gill announced his retirement from sports following his notable performance in his second Olympics. His representation of Belize and praiseworthy efforts brought substantial pride to the nation.

Simone Biles was another athlete of Belizean descent and citizenship who participated in the Olympics. She won three gold medals and one silver medal for Team United States of America (USA), where she lives. Considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history, having participated in three Olympics.

The 27-year-old athlete expressed relief rather than euphoria during the competition. In a media interview on August 6th, she explained that because of the high expectations placed on her to succeed, each victory or medal attainment made her feel a sense of alleviation and the dispelling of a heavy burden. Biles conveyed this sentiment by saying, “There’s such high expectations on me to win, so whenever I do win or get any medal, I feel the relief as if to say, ‘I did it.’ I’m done. Let’s move on to the next.”

Biles is no stranger to the Ambergris Caye, having visited the island several times and celebrating her bachelorette party at the Alaia Hotel south of San Pedro Town last year. On November 27, 2029, she was presented with the symbolic key to San Pedro Town by then-Mayor Daniel Guerrero and then-Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Honorable Manuel Heredia. Biles holds Belize citizenship through her mother and refers to the Jewel as her second home.