San Pedro Pirates scores first big win in PLB’s Opening Season

In week two of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) opening season, San Pedro Pirates Football Club won 4-0 against the Belmopan Bandits. The match was an away game on Sunday, April 11th, held at the Football Federation of Belize Stadium in the capital city of Belmopan. The island squad is now gearing up to host Verdes at the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday, August 17. The game starts at 7:30PM.

The game kicked off at 4PM with the visiting island team eager to secure a win in their second away game. The home team was no match for the Pirates, who dominated the game from the start. The Pirates’ strategy gave them an edge over the Bandits, who could not stop the visiting team from taking the lead. Moises Hernandez and Ian Pou were vital players contributing to the Pirates’ solid victory.

After their big victory, the San Pedro Pirates now sit in second place in the PLB standings with four points. This marks their second away match, the first resulting in a 0-0 draw against the current PLB Closing Season champions, Port Loyola. Leading the standings is Team Progresso, which has six points.

Progresso played an intense match against Team Verdes, ultimately securing a slim 1-0 victory. Wagiya and Port Loyola were scheduled to face each other on Sunday, but the game was postponed.

This weekend, the San Pedro Pirates will host their first home game of the season against powerhouse Verdes. The team has been preparing tirelessly for the highly anticipated match, which is expected to be very exciting for their fans. After taking a break in the 2023 season, the team is back with new management and players eager to give their all to the sport and hopefully bring home the championship trophy once again. In May 2019, the team made history by becoming the PLB’s Closing Season champions.