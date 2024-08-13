Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Terror Squad FC heading to the NAIC’s finals

Terror Squad FC

San Pedro’s Terror Squad Football Club (FC) is one of the top teams that has secured its place in the National Amateur Interdistrict Championship’s (NAIC) finals. The other team advancing to the championship is EZ Griga Conquerors from Dangriga Town. The NAIC’s finals will include a home-and-away series of games leading up to the grand championship match.

The top teams that advanced to the finals did so due to the games that took place over the weekend on the mainland. Terror Squad traveled to Punta Gorda Town in the Toledo District to face Legends FC. The crucial match occurred on Saturday, August 10th at 6PM at the Victor Sanchez Stadium. The island team dominated most of the game in the first few minutes, scoring the first goal in the 33rd minute. Devon Makin from Terror Squad found a gap in Legends FC’s defense and defeated the goalkeeper with a powerful shot. Several more attempts were made before halftime, but Legends FC sealed their defense, and the first part of the match ended with a 1-0 lead for Terror Squad.
In the second half, Legends FC came out with a new game plan and started dominating possession. However, they struggled to make progress against Terror Squad’s solid defense. On the other hand, the island squad became more aggressive and scored their second goal in the 69th minute through Engelbert Samuels. Despite close attempts from both teams, no more goals were scored for the rest of the game.
The 2-0 turned into a 4-1 aggregate scoreboard, favoring Terror Squad. The island team celebrated securing their place in the tournament with this final score. On that same day, EZ Griga Conquerors secured their place after defeating Mi Gente FC 3-2. The aggregate score was 5-4 for Griga Conquerors.
With the finals on the horizon, the anticipation is palpable. The fans eagerly await to see which team will emerge victorious and claim the NAIC’s big trophy, San Pedro.

