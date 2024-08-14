Shark Shooters and Tropical Strikers to compete in Legends Over 35 Finals

The Legends Over 35 Cup semifinal matches, held on Friday, August 9th, at Ambergris Stadium, were a display of intense competition. The four participating teams gave their all in a night of fierce sportsmanship. Ultimately, Shark Shooters and Tropical Strikers emerged victorious in their matches and will now face off for the coveted Legends Over 35 Championship title.

The matches started at 7PM with Shark Shooters taking on Los Gaseros, followed by Tropical Striker facing off against the Sea Bulls Assassins at 8:30PM.

Shark Shooters secured a commanding 6-2 victory over Los Gaseros in the first semifinal match. The game between Tropical Strikers and the Sea Bulls Assassins was a nail-biter, culminating in a thrilling penalty shootout. In this intense moment, Tropical Strikers claimed victory and a spot in the finals.

The Championship match, the climax of the Legends Over 35 Cup, is set to be a thrilling face-off between the victorious Tropical Strikers and Shark Shooters. This match will determine the ultimate winner of the tournament and is a must-see for all football enthusiasts. The finals are scheduled for Sunday, August 18th, at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

Organized by the San Pedro Town Council and led by Councilor Adaly Guerrero Ayuso, the tournament kicked off on April 28, 2024, for football players who are thirty-five years and older. The game comprised five participating teams: the Shark Shooters FC, Gaseros, J&L Boys, Vince Veterans, and Lopez Stickers. As the tournament ends, organizers extend their heartfelt thanks to all the players, sponsors, and fans who have continuously shown their support. They invite the general public to attend the final game and look forward to your continued support. For future sports updates, visit https://shorturl.at/mVyE6.