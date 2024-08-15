Team Belize powerlifters medal at North American Regional Powerlifting Championship

The 2024 North American Regional Powerlifting Championship, known as NAPF, occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA. Eight athletes from Belize proudly represented their country and returned home with medals. One of the athletes, Mary Gonzalez-Rodriguez from San Pedro Town, competed in the Women’s Masters 1 Division and won a bronze medal for Belize. The competition was held from August 5th to the 10th and included 400 athletes from North America and the Caribbean, representing countries such as the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and others. The Belizean delegation included Shakira Oxley-Tsai, Amorette Banman, Jacqueline Alas, Joylynme Smith, Leo Matura, Khalid Usher, and Kaylon Cadle-Godoy.

Two Belizean athletes, Godoy and Banman, brought silver and gold to Belize. Godoy, who won the silver medal in the Men’s Open Lifter division in the 120kg weight category, described the competition as a tough challenge. Still, he was proud to secure a medal for Belize. Banman, on the other hand, was determined to make a significant impact and claimed the top prize, winning gold for Belize in the Sub-Junior Division under the 63kg weight category. Banman’s months of preparation paid off, and her victory in Arizona felt like a redemption, a testament to her unwavering determination.

Despite dealing with an injury, islander Rodriguez competed in the 84kg weight category on August 8th. She gave her all and did her best to stay on top of the competition, ultimately earning a bronze medal. “Obtaining bronze was my biggest win of the day,” Rodriguez noted. She focuses on improving and re-programming within a few months to start the journey to NAPF 2025. Rodriguez thanked all those who supported her on this journey. Despite facing flight delays, hotel mix-ups, and being a bit overweight for the competition, Rodriguez is proud of her teammates and colleagues in the sport as she embraced the experience. She expressed gratitude to her sponsors: CrossFit Wolf, Castillo’s Hardware Ltd., the San Pedro Town Council, Honorable Andre Perez, El Fogon, Stax Sunset Bar (Steve & Pookie), Pete and Pattie Money, Pete and Mary, Caye International Bank, Black Orchid Restaurant (Judyann & Tom), as well as a host of individuals and friends.

President of the Belize Powerlifting Association, Khalid Usher, was very proud of Team Belize. He congratulated everyone and thanked the individuals and entities supporting the Belizean delegation. Usher also competed and won the bronze. Other powerlifters bringing home bronze included Oxley-Tsai, Alas, Smith, and Matura. The next goal is to continue preparing and competing in the world championships next year, which will be held in Chemnitz, Germany.