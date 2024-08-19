San Pedro Pirates fail against Verdes in first home game

Island football fans convened at the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday, August 17th, to support the San Pedro Pirates Football Club (FC) in their first home game against Verdes FC. The anticipated match, however, left fans stunned after the visiting team defeated the island’s premier football club 3-0. The next home game will be Saturday, August 24th, against Wagiya.

The match, part of Week 3 in the 2024-2025 Opening Season of the Premier League of Belize (PLB), saw a remarkable display of resilience and perseverance from both teams. The ball started rolling at 7PM, and for the first 45+ minutes, both teams made close attempts to open the score. However, the first half ended goalless.

The second half of the game saw a more dominant Verdes. The Pirates were losing control of the ball, and Verdes’ perseverance yielded in the first minutes when, in the 47th minute, Krisean Lopez netted the first goal for his team. Lopez led the momentum and, a minute later, scored a second goal for Verdes. Verdes’ Lopez became the game star when, in the 66th minute, he scored a third goal.

The San Pedro Pirates tried to regroup and led an offensive move but could not break through Verdes’ defense. Verdes’ 3-0 lead remained until the end of the game, giving the visiting team a solid victory over the island boys. With this defeat, the San Pedro Pirates dropped to fourth place in the PLB standings, while Verdes clinched second place in the competition.

Other games over the weekend included Progresso defeating Wagiya 2-1. With this win, Progresso is leading the PLB’s standings, while Port Loyola climbed to third place after crushing Bandits 2-0.

The football action continues this weekend. Verdes will host Bandits in San Ignacio Town, while Port Loyola will face Progresso in Orange Walk Town.