Shark Shooters champions of the 2024 Legends Over 35 Cup

On Sunday, August 18th, the Ambergris Stadium hosted the Legends Over 35 Cup finals between Shark Shooters and Tropical Strikers. The last match in this local tournament saw the best of both teams, with Tropical Strikers taking an initial lead. However, at the end of the game, the Shark Shooters proved to be the strongest squad and took home the championship with a solid final game score of 6-2.

The ball started rolling at 7:30PM before a crowd of fans supporting their favorite teams. Tropical Strikers started the game with an offensive move, which saw their first goal in the 7th minute by Angel Cantun. Shark Shooters went on the attack, trying to even the score. But Cantun managed to steal another opportunity and, in the 12th minute, scored Tropical Strikers’ second goal.

This 2-0 lead did not faze Team Shark Shooters, whose persistence started to see good results in the 27th minute when Victor Perez scored the first goal. A minute later, Hazael Requena tied the game. The game remained 2-2 for the remainder of the first half of the match.

In the second half, Shark Shooters took control of the game. Requena found another opportunity and scored Shark Shooters’ third goal two minutes into the second half of the game. Team Tropical Strikers made some changes in their game plan, but it was not enough to avoid another goal scored by Shark Shooters’ James Sanchez ten minutes later.

Shark Shooters thoroughly dominated this second half of the match, with Johnny Guillen scoring their fifth goal. Two minutes later, Sanchez netted the sixth goal, sealing the championship with a final game score of 6-2.

Immediately after, Councilor Adaly Ayuso and her committee presented players with individual prizes. Shark Shooters’ Dulce Leiva received the award for Best Female. James Sanchez was recognized for scoring the Most Goals, and Alden Augustine, AKA AC, received the Most Valuable Player trophy.

Tropical Strikers’ Jarvin Velasquez was awarded the Best Defender prize. Team Gaseros’ Hector Rodriguez was awarded Best Goalkeeper and Jamal Tillett for Best Midfielder.

Following the individual awards, Tropical Strikers were presented with the second-place trophy and were recognized as the tournament’s sub-champions. Afterward, Shark Shooters raised the big trophy as the 2024 Legends Over 35 Cup champions.

Organizers of the competition, the San Pedro Town Council Sports and Councilor Ayuso, thanked all the participating teams throughout the tournament and the fans for their support. Another Over 35 tournament is in the plans, and teams are advised to start preparing for the next exciting competition, where Shark Shooters will be defending their title.