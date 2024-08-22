NAIC’s finals will crown a champion in San Pedro this weekend

The National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC) will conclude on Saturday, August 24th, in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, in a thrilling final football match between Terror Squad and EZ Griga Conquerors. Following the goalless match in the first leg of the finals on August 17th, Terror Squad will now have the advantage of the home game set to start at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

The match in Dangriga Town on the first leg of the championship was an intense battle between the island squad and the hosting team. Both teams gave their all, playing their best game plan and determined to give their fans the big win they were expecting. Despite all the efforts and close attempts from both teams, they could not pass the ball beyond the goal post. The 0-0 draw did not affect the top teams that made it to the NAIC’s finals. A champion will be is crowned at the final match in San Pedro.

The EZ Griga Conquerors made it to the championship after defeating Orange Walk’s Mi Gente with a 5-4 aggregate score. After drawing 2-2 against Mi Gente on August 4th, they secured their spot in the national tournament by beating them 3-2 in the second leg of NAIC’s semi-finals on August 10th in Dangriga.

Meanwhile, Terror Squad ran over Toledo Legends FC with a crushing 4-1 aggregate score. During the semi-finals the island team won both matches. On the first match on August 3rd at the Ambergris Stadium they beat Legends FC 2-1. In the return match on August 10th played in Punta Gorda Town, Toledo, they once again emerged victorious with a solid 2-0 final game score.

Island football fans are invited to come out to the Ambergris Stadium and support the home team-Terror Squad as they face EZ Griga Conquerors in the NAIC’s finals. If Terror Squad wins the tournament, it will be the first time a San Pedro team wins the national amateur football championship.