Thursday, August 29, 2024
Sports

San Pedro Pirates draws 2-2 against Wagiya

Share

The San Pedro Pirates Football Club (FC) competed in a thrilling football match against Wagiya FC on Sunday, August 25th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The game, part of Week 4 of the Premier League of Belize, looked promising for the island team. However, in an unexpected turn of events in the match’s final minutes, Wagiya overcame San Pedro’s defense, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

The game saw a dominant San Pedro Pirates in the first minutes, but they struggled to secure an early goal. They made several plays near Wagiya’s goal area, but none ended with a score. Wagiya took advantage in the 31st minute and took the lead with a goal netted by Richard Mendoza.

Wagiya’s celebration was cut short as San Pedro Pirates quickly responded, with Jahiem Mena tying the match in the 38th minute. In the 45th minute, just before halftime, Moises Hernandez scored the island’s team’s second goal, putting San Pedro Pirates ahead.
In the second half, the island boys continued pressing and looking for a third goal to secure the match. They had three clear opportunities in the first minutes but failed to widen the gap. Wagiya also made closed attempts without success as the Pirates’ defense blocked every one of their attacks. The home team continued looking for a third goal, but it never came. The match remained intense until the 79th minute when Wagiya’s Nigel Elijio tied the score. The remainder of the game did not record any more goals, and the final score was a 2-2 draw.

San Pedro Pirates

The San Pedro Pirates dropped to third place with five points following this draw. This draw also gave Wagiya its first point in the tournament, placing them in fifth place, above the Belmopan Bandits, who are in sixth place.

Wagiya FC

PLB’s Closing Season champions, Port Loyola, are currently in fourth place with four points after losing 1-0 to Progresso. Leading the competition are Team Verdes in second place with nine points after defeating Bandits 3-0. Meanwhile, Progresso is in first place with a total of 12 points.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun