San Pedro Pirates draws 2-2 against Wagiya

The San Pedro Pirates Football Club (FC) competed in a thrilling football match against Wagiya FC on Sunday, August 25th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The game, part of Week 4 of the Premier League of Belize, looked promising for the island team. However, in an unexpected turn of events in the match’s final minutes, Wagiya overcame San Pedro’s defense, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

The game saw a dominant San Pedro Pirates in the first minutes, but they struggled to secure an early goal. They made several plays near Wagiya’s goal area, but none ended with a score. Wagiya took advantage in the 31st minute and took the lead with a goal netted by Richard Mendoza.

Wagiya’s celebration was cut short as San Pedro Pirates quickly responded, with Jahiem Mena tying the match in the 38th minute. In the 45th minute, just before halftime, Moises Hernandez scored the island’s team’s second goal, putting San Pedro Pirates ahead.

In the second half, the island boys continued pressing and looking for a third goal to secure the match. They had three clear opportunities in the first minutes but failed to widen the gap. Wagiya also made closed attempts without success as the Pirates’ defense blocked every one of their attacks. The home team continued looking for a third goal, but it never came. The match remained intense until the 79th minute when Wagiya’s Nigel Elijio tied the score. The remainder of the game did not record any more goals, and the final score was a 2-2 draw.

The San Pedro Pirates dropped to third place with five points following this draw. This draw also gave Wagiya its first point in the tournament, placing them in fifth place, above the Belmopan Bandits, who are in sixth place.

PLB’s Closing Season champions, Port Loyola, are currently in fourth place with four points after losing 1-0 to Progresso. Leading the competition are Team Verdes in second place with nine points after defeating Bandits 3-0. Meanwhile, Progresso is in first place with a total of 12 points.