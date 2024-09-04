Running enthusiasts participate in 501 Run Club’s 10k Road Race

On Saturday, August 31st, the 501 Run Club organized a 10k Road Race starting at 6AM as part of a two-day run series. The race route went from Central Park to El Pescador, north of the bridge and back. At the end of the six-mile race, the top three finishers for six divisions were given medals for their achievement.

Marisa Guerrero, co-founder of the 501 Run Club, said, “This year’s 10k running race had more teenagers and adults participating. The youngest runner was 18, while the oldest was over 40. It was heartwarming to see them running through the town in the morning. I am grateful for the great turnout and sincerely congratulate all participants for completing the 10k challenge. Our race is a not-for-profit initiative. We charge a registration fee to cover organizational expenses, and any extra funds are directed to local charitable causes.”

Elwin Gleen took first place in the under-18 male category, followed by Neptali Bejerano in second and Nahum Bol in third. In the female under 18 division, Mirella Bacab took first place, and Edith Portillo finished in second. Well-known island athlete Jesus Contreras was the 18-29 male division champion, with Shanir Thompson taking second place and Rudy Novelo placing third. Edie Rosado secured the first-place medal in the 30-39 female division, and Jullie Ann Matus took second place. The final division was the 40 and over category. Stephen took first place in the male category, Chris Beaumont took second place, and Juvinie Sabino took third place. Marin Sansores was the top finisher in the female category, while Kristelle Young placed second, and Ingrid Lima finished third.

Guerrero stated that the 501 Run Club was established in 2022 by a group of running enthusiasts. “Kian Trejo, DJ Guerrero, and I initiated a community running club. We invited our community to gather at Central Park every Friday at 5:30AM. Our objective is to run and promote unity, physical activity, and enjoyment within our community. We aim to emphasize the social aspects of running, welcoming individuals of all levels, whether they want to improve their running abilities or simply engage in casual walking or jogging. We particularly encourage young people to join and commence their fitness journey.”

The organizers would like to thank their many local sponsors and the entire community, whose support and contributions to these events enable the club to award prizes to the top participants in various age-group categories.