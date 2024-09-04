San Pedro Pirates draws 0-0 against Progresso FC

The San Pedro Pirates Football Club (FC) returned to the island without a win after a goalless match against Progresso FC on Saturday, August 31st, at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk Town. The game, part of Week 5 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB), saw the island’s premier football team remain in fourth place in the semi-pro national championship.

Progresso is currently the top team in the PLB standings, while San Pedro Pirates is one of the strongest. The match was intense, with both teams fiercely guarding their goal areas and trying to secure a win. There were close calls throughout the game, but neither team scored. As a result of the draw, both teams only received one point. This is San Pedro’s second draw; on August 25th, they drew 2-2 in a home game against Dangriga’s Wagiya. So far in the tournament, the island team has achieved one win, three draws, and one loss. The island team is a reasonably new squad after taking a break during the 2023 season. They noted the need to rebuild and renovate the club for the 2024 season.

Even though Progresso also received only one point, they remain in first place in the PLB standings with 13 points. PLB’s Closing Season champions are in second place, Port Loyola, with 10 points, and Verdes, with 9 points.

The PLB will take a break this weekend as the Belize Senior Men’s National Team, featuring several players from different football clubs, gears up for two thrilling international games. On Saturday, September 7th, the national football team will face Turks and Caicos for the 2024 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League. Then, on September 10th, the national team will go head-to-head with the team from Anguilla, promising more high-stakes football action.