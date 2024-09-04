San Pedro Town Council Sports opens Softball, Track and Field Academies

The San Pedro Town Council Sports (SPTCS) continues to promote sports on the island through its different sports academies geared at the island’s youth. The softball academy started on Saturday, August 24th, with the track and field academy set to begin on Saturday, September 7th. These two additional sports academies and the SPTCS’s football academy, which began earlier this year in March, provide exciting opportunities for children to develop their skills and passion for sports. The program aims to include children in positive events and strengthen family bonds through sporting initiatives.

One of the organizers for the sporting academies, Coach Ada Cordova, shared her perspective on the objective of the sporting programs, stating, “Our primary aim is to serve as a conduit to the children’s aspirations. We want to create an environment where they can be themselves and enhance their skills. We have witnessed many children derive joy from sports, and we are committed to promoting sports for their benefit. Many of these kids come from low-income families, and we strive to offer as much support as possible regarding jerseys, shoes, and training. We know many kids consider us their mentors, and we truly value that responsibility.”

Councilor Adaly Ayuso, who oversees Public Events, Culture, and Sports, mentioned that the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is collaborating with the private sector to refurbish the basketball court at Boca del Rio Park and plans to establish a basketball academy soon.

Additionally, the SPTC awards sports scholarships to promising academic participants. Councilor Ayuso emphasized the council’s commitment to providing wholesome and engaging activities for the children of Ambergris Caye. These scholarships are awarded to students who actively participate in sporting activities and programs, focusing on assisting those facing challenges or coming from single-parent households. Ayuso explained, “After evaluation, we offer them a small contract, and the students must provide evidence of achieving and maintaining a minimum of 80% in their grades and must actively engage in community service at the Ambergris Stadium.” Ayuso stated that SPTC intends to add more students to the scholarship program next year and encourages island youth to participate in the academies.

The sporting training takes place at the Ambergris Stadium. Track and field activities will also be available for children aged 7 to 15 who are interested. Registration will be free of charge and conducted on Mondays and Tuesdays at 4PM and on Saturdays and Sundays at 8:30 AM. The Softball training program for ages 7-14 is held every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 AM in the Ambergris Stadium. For inquiries and softball registration, contact Jorge Castillo at 606-1232 or Ada Cordova at 611-6356. To register for Track and Field, please get in touch with Kian Trejo at 623-2723 or Ada Cordova.

Keep up with all of San Pedro’s sporting events at https://shorturl.at/xXMnl.