Kian Trejo appointed President of the Belize Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission

Island athlete Kian Trejo has been appointed President of the Belize Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission (BOCAC). The commission acts as the representative body for Belizean athletes within the Olympic movement. As the head of the group, Trejo is dedicated to bridging the gap between Belizean athletes and the National Olympic Committee, ensuring that concerns and aspirations are recognized and addressed nationally and globally.

Trejo is supported by Kelsy Balderamos, Vice President, and Members Cuba Perrote, Alicia Thompson, Brenda Gabourel, Ashontie Carr, and Elton Anderson. He expressed his honor in joining the BOCAC, stating, “I accepted being a part of this group as I know the challenges Belizean athletes face trying to succeed in their sporting careers, and I believe we can make a long-lasting impact in the development of sports in Belize,” Trejo said.

Trejo’s dedication to sports began at 12, and he made his international debut in triathlon at the 2014 CODICADER Games at 15. Through his extensive experience representing Belize globally, he has witnessed the vast resources and attention that developed countries invest in sports. Trejo aims to ensure Belizean athletes have the necessary resources to succeed at the highest level. His team will openly dialogue with athletes to address their questions and concerns to achieve this.

The ultimate goal is to place local athletes at the core of the Olympic movement and promote athlete representation. Trejo emphasized the need for support from national federations and fellow Belizeans to effect a positive change for sports in Belize.

Trejo has participated in numerous national and international competitions as a seasoned triathlon athlete. In October 2023, he attended the 11th International Athlete’s Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he engaged with over 400 athletes worldwide to discuss critical issues affecting athletes within the Olympic movement.

In addition to his role in the BOCAC, Kian Trejo has launched the Kiki Athletics Running Program (https://www.facebook.com/runnarunfar), catering to first-time and intermediate runners, and is actively involved in the track and field academy with the San Pedro Town Council Sports.