San Pedro Town Council Sports hosts Track and Field competition

On Saturday, September 7th, the San Pedro Town Council Sports hosted a track and field competition at the Ambergris Stadium for the first time. The races were held in the categories of Under-8 and Under-10, 10-12, 13-14, and 15-17, for both males and females. At the end of the activity, the top winners received medals, and the rest of the runners were acknowledged for their participation.

The track and field competition started shortly after 6PM. Parents and friends went to the Ambergris Stadium, where island sports figures Kian Trejo and Ada Cordova welcomed everyone and started the races. The first competition was in the 60m dash races. The first competitors were those in the Under-10 category, followed by the older children ages 10-12. Afterward, another set of runners aged under 10, followed by those 10-12, took on the 800m run. The second set of participants, ages 13-14 and 15-17, followed. Parents and friends cheered on the runners who made their mark in the new competition on the island.

The top three runners were given medals at the end of the races. In the first race, the winners in the under eight category for the 60m dash competition included Alonzo in third, Alexander Larid in second place, and Benaya Esquivel in first place. In the under-10 groups running the 60m dash run, the top male runners from third to first place were Joshua Larid, Izan Alcantara, and Ceasar Quiroz. In the female category, Jordany Craft came in third, followed by Jordin Craft, and in first place was Zulie Muñoz.

The 60m dash competition followed, which was open to male runners aged 10-12, saw Wensis Zenic take third place. Dominic Martinez was second, and Kellen Kumul was first. In the female group, Diren Muñoz came in third, followed by Zulie Muñoz and Mila Guerrero.

In the group aged 13-14, Oscar Muñoz came in third place, Nathan Caliz came in second, and Anthony Cowo won the race in first place.

In the 800m run, the top three male runners included Denfer, who placed third, and Kellen Kumul, who placed second. Alfonso took first place. In the female group, Faith Esquivel placed third, Diren Muñoz placed second, and Mila Guerrero took first place.

The runners under ten also ran the 800m race. The top winners in this set included Josuha Larid in third, followed by Josiah Esquivel and Ceasar Quiroz in first place. Another group of runners aged 13-14 ran the 800m race. This category only saw male runners Oscar Muñoz finishing in third and Elisha Ash in second. Anthony Cowo finished this race in first place. In the 15-17 age group, the top males included Anthony Jones, who finished third, followed by Elwin Glenn and Jahmari Avila. In the female group, the top girls included Stephany Orellana, Seleste Leiva, and, in first place, Heidi Recante.

