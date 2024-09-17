San Pedro Veterans hosts Mexico’s Chetumal Veterans in friendly football match

On Saturday, September 14th, football fans enjoyed an exciting, friendly match between San Pedro Veterans and Chetumal Veterans from Mexico. The players, aged between 40 and 50, showcased their impressive football skills, delighting the audience. After an intense game, the visiting team narrowly defeated the island veterans with a score of 1-0.

The match kicked off at 4PM at the Ambergris Stadium. Both teams made several attempts to score in the initial minutes of the game, but neither succeeded. Although both teams had possession of the ball, there were no goals despite the island veterans coming close to scoring multiple times. Towards the end of the first half, the Mexican team started to dominate, posing a threat to score the game’s first goal. However, the goalkeeper of the San Pedro Veterans team managed to block every attempt, and the first half ended with no goals scored.

The second half of the friendly match saw several close attempts to score, but neither team succeeded. The veteran team from the island continued to press while Chetumal’s defense became stronger and more challenging to break through. At times, both teams’ forwards narrowly missed the goal in their futile attempts to score.

The match was minutes away from its end when a long pass from midfield put a player from the Chetumal squad in position to score. San Pedro Veterans’ defense gave chase, but it was impossible to intercept the Mexican player, who also defeated the goalkeeper and scored the game’s only goal. The island team continued pressing to even the match, but minutes later, the long whistle signaled that time was up. Chetumal Veterans won the game 1-0.

The Chetumal Veterans team had a great time playing football in Belize against their old friends. They appreciated the hospitality in San Pedro and enjoyed their time on the island. The San Pedro Veterans thanked them for coming to Belize and look forward to visiting Chetumal for a rematch. The island veteran football team also thanked all the fans who came to watch and support them.