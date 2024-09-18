Wednesday, September 18, 2024
San Pedro Pirates net home win against Port Loyola

San Pedro Pirates v Port Layola at Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro, Belize.

The San Pedro Pirates secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the current reigning champions of the Premier League of Belize (PLB), Port Loyola, on Saturday, September 14th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The island’s premier football club is now preparing for another home match set for Friday, September 20th, against Team Bandits, which could potentially shape the course of the season.

The match’s only goal was scored early in the 9th minute by San Pedro Pirates’ Devon Makin following a corner kick. Makin found the back of the net with a solid kick, defeating Port Loyola’s goalkeeper. Despite several attempts throughout the first half, there were no additional goals. Port Loyola dominated the ball at the start of the second half. They pressed and made close attempts to even the game without success. The game was interrupted by brief confrontations as players from both teams felt the pressure. The San Pedro Pirates were on the offensive to widen the gap, while Port Loyola was desperate to tie or win the game. Before the game wrapped up, two players from both teams received yellow cards, and one from each team was expelled with a red card.

The 1-0 final score was enough for the Pirates to clinch the significant win. This victory propelled the island team to nine points, and they are making their way up to the top standings in the PLB tournament.

The other matches over the weekend saw Bandits and Progresso draw 1-1, while Verdes crushed Wagiya 3-0. Verdes is now set to face Wagiya on Sunday for a return match. The current standings show Progresso leading with 14 points, Verdes in second place with 14 points, and current champion Port Loyola in third place with 10 points.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

