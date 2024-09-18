Teams Germany and Belize to compete for Mundialito Championship

On Friday, September 13th, the Mundialito Football Tournament’s second and final semi-final round was held at 5PM at the Ambergris Stadium. Four teams competed: Germany, Argentina, Belize, and Brazil. The matches were intense as the young football players strove to score goals and earn points for a chance to compete in the ultimate showdown. With the semi-finals over, the Championship match is scheduled for Thursday, September 19th. The first game determines the third-place winner, and the second game will be anticipated finals.

The second semifinal round saw two matches: Germany vs. Argentina and Belize vs. Brazil. The first game was intense and filled with thrills and excitement. After a fierce game, Germany won against Argentina with a score of 4-3. Following an intermission, the second game was played between Team Belize and Brazil, where Team Belize emerged victorious with a 2-0 score. Despite not winning, members of the San Pedro Town Council Sports expressed their appreciation for Team Brazil’s participation.

Councilor Adaly Ayuso expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the children and their parents who participated in this year’s event, saying, “We are deeply thankful to all the parents for entrusting us with their kids. This year, over 133 kids joined the Mundialito competition. We are very proud of each child and working happily to see them improve and develop a true passion for the sport.” Sports organizer Ada Cordova commented, “I am proud of all the kids who participated in this year’s event. Each one of them has developed new skills and mastered old ones. They are our future national team players, and we can’t wait to resume our academy training, where they will continue to become better players and citizens as they grow up and become adults.” With this said, I express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to each and every one of these kids, as well as their parents, who supported them in this year’s event.

The SPTC staff and organizers invite all island residents to come out and show some love for the local sporting events, showing appreciation to the young aspiring athletes of the Ambergris Caye. They warmly invite all to come out and witness the grand finale!