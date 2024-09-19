501 Fight Night Six, a thrilling showcase of MMA talent

On Saturday, September 14th, 16 mixed martial arts (MMA) athletes stepped into the cage to showcase their skills during the 6th edition of 501 Fight Night. The event, organized by 501 Belize Promotions Ltd, attracted a significant audience who witnessed eight fights featuring fighters from San Pedro Town, mainland Belize, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Starting at 7PM, the preliminary matches showcased some notable encounters. Randy Duarte from Spanish Lookout, Belize, went up against Brayan Gavidia from Guatemala, with Gavidia winning by Technical Knock Out (TKO) in the 1st round. Travis Pollard and Giovanni Candle, representing San Pedro, had an intense match. However, Giovanni emerged victorious through a submission in the 1st round. Julio Bardalez from San Pedro fought against Edwards Bamaca from Guatemala. In this matchup, Bamaca won a TKO in the 2nd round. Next, Leron Nunez from Belize faced Daniel Artica from Honduras, resulting in Artica’s victory by TKO in the 3rd round. The match between Freddy Cucul and Jahmir Selgado, both from San Pedro, ended with Jahmir winning by split decision. Nevin Duran from Belize competed against Francisco Navarro from Honduras, and Navarro emerged victorious by TKO in the 3rd round. In the seventh fight, Bryce Peterson, also from the island, had an exciting matchup against Cristian Reyes from Honduras. Peterson ultimately achieved victory by submission in the 1st round.

The night’s main event was the matchup between Abisai Duran, representing San Pedro, and Julio Perez, representing Guatemala. The highly anticipated 135-lb Bantamweight Weight Class Championship fight witnessed genuine cheers from the audience. The fight spanned five intense rounds, with Perez’s ground tactics proving decisive. Perez demonstrated dominance in the first round, effectively subduing Duran and securing victory through a Technical Knockout (TKO). Despite Duran’s defeat, his commendable performance was duly acknowledged.

The organizers thanked all attendees, the participating fighters, and Island Emergency Services for their on-site medical support. They concluded by affirming their commitment to further enhancing the standard of MMA in Belize and unveiled their exciting plans for future events, urging fans to stay informed and engaged. These plans include more international matchups, enhanced fan experiences, and potential surprises. Special acknowledgment goes out to the following sponsors: Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures, Tiburon Rum, Gill-E’s Pour House, San Pedro Town Council, Belize Tourism Board, Belikin Beer, Crystal Drinking Water, Corona Del Mar, The Black Pearl Restaurant, BEL Print, RRR, DB Innovations, Caribbean Villas, Rumdog, Stella’s Sunset, Blue Bayou Restaurant and Bar, The Truck Stop, El Patio, Estel’s Dine By the Sea, El Fogon Restaurant, 12 Belize, Brooklyn Bros Bagels, Castaway Resort, CrossFit Wolf, The Coconut Cafe, Secret Beach Bar & Grill and HighLife.