Belize well represented at Roatan’s XXV International Fishing Tournament

14 Belizean fishing teams participated in the 25th Annual Roatan International Fishing Tournament in Roatan Island, Honduras. Notably, eight Belizean teams secured positions on the Billfish scoreboard, and San Pedro’s “Just One More” fishing team claimed the first-place prize in the Rodeo category. Also bringing home a trophy was islander Carla Rodriguez from team Lucky Strike, who was honored as the top angler in the female category.

The tournament is organized by “Club de Pesca del Caribe” and is Honduras’s largest sports fishing competition. The prestigious three-day competition took place from September 12th to September 15th and saw 74 boats participating, with 14 Belizean crews delivering commendable performances. It focuses on sustainable catch-and-release sport fishing practices and offers significant cash and prizes. Additionally, the competition serves as a qualifying event for the esteemed Costa Offshore World Championship, allowing competitors to engage with top-tier professionals in the field.

The Belizean teams who participated in the fishing tournament this year were Bobby C, Boss Lady, Coming in Hot, Cerca del Sol, Deez Too Nutz, Hunter B, Just One More, Lucky Strike, Man O War, Keila, Knot Too Sure, Reel Nauti, Stir It Up, and Sweet Caroline.

“Just One More” angler Ray Tyree secured the team’s Rodeo category win with a 39lb Wahoo caught on day three. The team was awarded a 25,000 Lempiras cash prize. Carla Rodriguez was honored as the top angler in the female category for her capture of one Marlin and one Sailfish.

Team “Rasta Bar” took the tournament’s top prize. They received 830,000 lempiras in cash, a trophy, and many additional prizes.

Organizers express gratitude to all sponsors and extend warm congratulations to all participating teams. They also want to encourage continued participation in upcoming fishing tournaments. The San Pedro Sun, along with the island community and residents of the Ambergris Caye, congratulates all Belizean teams, particularly team “Just One More” and individual angler Carla Rodriguez, for their exceptional representation of the country and the island at the international fishing tournament in 2024. We wish them good luck in future fishing tournaments and endeavors!