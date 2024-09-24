Team Germany wins the 2024 Mundialito Tournament

On Thursday, September 19th, Team Germany won their final match in the 2024 Mundialito Football Championship and earned the top trophy of the tournament. The final game day was held at the Ambergris Stadium and hosted by the San Pedro Town Council Sports. The tournament featured seven teams of children aged 6 to 13, who competed in a series of matches over the past three months. The tournament aims to promote healthy recreational activity for children during the summer break. The participating teams included Belize, Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, France, Canada, and Germany this year.

The first game of the finals, between Brazil and Argentina, was to determine third place in the championship. Brazil dominated the match and scored the first goal. In the second half, Brazil scored again, while Argentina managed to score one goal near the end of the game. Brazil secured the win and third place with a 2-1 final score.

The championship match was between Belize and Germany. Belize scored first, taking a 1-0 lead. Germany tied the game before the first half concluded, and the teams went into halftime with a 1-1 score. Most of the second half had no goals, and both teams went on the offensive, trying to find the winning goal. In the end, Germany scored their second goal, ensuring their 2-1 victory and earning the honor of being named Mundialito Champions. Belize settled for second place.

After the games, the award ceremony took place. The individual awards were distributed, and Elsa Schell from Team Brazil was named the Best Female in the tournament. Steven Lopez received the Best Goalkeeper award. Nigel Hulse from Team Germany received the Most Goals award, while Wemses Veliz from Team Argentina received a new Most Improved Player award. Claudio Levi Tzul from Team Germany received the Most Valuable Player award.

Following the individual awards, team members received medals, and coaches were called to collect their trophies. Argentina, Brazil, Belize, and Germany celebrated and posed for pictures with Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta, Sports Councillor Adaly Ayuso, Sports Coordinator Ada Cordova, and San Pedro Town Council Sports volunteers. After the award ceremony, the children and their parents enjoyed snacks and drinks.

Organizers expressed their gratitude to parents, football fans, coaches, and all the young football players for making the tournament a success.