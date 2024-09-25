San Pedro Pirates secures 1-0 home victory over Bandits

The San Pedro Pirates Football Club (FC) netted another home win in the 7th week of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) after edging Bandits FC 1-0 on Friday, September 20th, at the Ambergris Stadium.

The Independence Day Eve match was a nail-biter for the island team. The first half saw the Bandits’ defense standing strong, thwarting the island team’s scoring attempts. Similarly, the Pirates’ defense held firm, resulting in a goalless first 45+ minutes of the match.

The San Pedro Pirates continued their offensive strategy in the second half with little results in the first minutes. But in the 57th minute, a crucial goal came through, and Delone ‘Dee Breezy’ Torres scored the only goal of the match in favor of his team, the Pirates. Torres celebrated the goal as it was his first of the season since joining the island team. The remainder of the match saw several close calls by both teams, but a second goal never came. At the end of the long whistle, the final 1-0 game score guaranteed the San Pedro Pirates a narrow victory, awarding them three pivotal points.

With this crucial win, the Pirates temporarily climbed to third place in the PLB standings, securing 12 points. However, they were pushed down to fourth place after Port Layola FC’s dominant 4-0 win over Wagiya, earning them 13 points. Verdes FC also had a decisive weekend victory, defeating Progresso 3-0.

The current standings show Verdes leading with 15 points, followed by Progresso with 14 points. Bandits are the teams at the bottom of the standings. Bandits have four points, while Wagiya has only garnered one point. The games continued this weekend as the PLB moved to its eighth week of the national tournament.