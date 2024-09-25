San Pedro’s Annual Indoor Volleyball Tournament begins

The 8th annual San Pedro Indoor Volleyball Tournament opened at the San Pedro High School Auditorium on Sunday, September 22nd, from 4 to 7PM. Coach Erick Santizo organized the event, which featured a diverse group of participants, including five female teams under 15, six male teams under 15, four COED teams, three female senior teams, and four male senior teams. This ensured that everyone had a chance to participate and showcase their skills.

During the opening round of the competition, the audience witnessed five spirited matches. In the first match, the junior female team of San Pedro High School (SPHS) defeated the Island Academy girls with scores of 20-20, 25-12, and 15-10. The second match was a thrilling battle between the male junior teams Rompe Pechitos and Island Boyz, with the Island Boyz emerging victorious with a score of 25-12 and 25-22. The third match was in the senior female category, where team Wildsets dominated the Titans, scoring 25-13 and 25-9. In the male senior’s match, the Vikings emerged victorious against Rompepechos with scores of 25-14, 25-20, and 15-10. Finally, in the senior male category, Barbos won the match against SPHS with scores of 25-15 and 25-16, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

Coach Santizo invited residents to attend and support the island’s volleyball stars. He announced that the next round of games is scheduled for Sunday, September 29th, at the Angel Nunez Auditorium at SPHS, starting at 4PM and ending at 7PM. The entrance fee for adults is $5, while students aged 13-17 can gain admission for $3. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

The San Pedro Volleyball Association and its organizers extend an invitation to support young Belizean athletes as they advance in sports. They expressed gratitude to everyone who attended and supported the initial round of games and look forward to the 8th Annual Volleyball Indoor Tournament this year.