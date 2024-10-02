San Pedro Pirates face defeat again Verdes in home-away game

On Sunday, September 29th, the San Pedro Pirates fought hard until the end of their home-away game against Team Verdes but could not find the back of the net and had to settle for a 2-0 defeat. The island team is now regrouping and planning the way forward as they continue competing in the Opening Season of the Premier League of Belize (PLB).

Verdes took an early lead against the Pirates at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio Town, Cayo. Desmond Wade of Verdes scored the first goal in the 15th minute of the first half with a powerful right-foot shot. Five minutes later, the Pirates’ defense attempted to block Wade as he advanced towards the goal area. Despite their efforts, Wade managed to score the second goal for Verdes. This early lead set the tone for the rest of the match, with no additional goals from either side, sealing Verdes’ 2-0 victory.

With this win, Verdes garnered another three points totaling 18 points and leading in the PLB standings. Meanwhile, San Pedro Pirates remain in fourth place with 12 points. The island boys had just come out of two consecutive home wins. The first home victory, 1-0, was on September 14th against Belize City’s Port Layola. Then on September 20th, during the Independence Day Eve celebrations, the island squad hosted Team Bandits from the Capital City of Belmopan. Just like Port Layola, it was an intense match. The Pirates fought hard throughout the game and managed another narrow 1-0 victory. The team is now preparing for their upcoming game on the mainland.

Other games over the weekend saw Progresso beating Wagiya 3-0 on Saturday, September 28th, in Orange Walk Town. Progresso is in second place in the standings with 17 points. Port Layola continues in third place after crushing Bandits 6-0.