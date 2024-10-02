San Pedro’s Indoor Volleyball Tournament sees its second week of games

The San Pedro Volleyball Association completed its second week of games for the 2024 Indoor Volleyball tournament at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on Sunday, September 29th. The event lasted from 4:30PM to 8:30PM and drew an enthusiastic audience ready to support their favorite team. Each match showcased the talent and abilities of the participating teams, providing intense and high-energy volleyball action. The victorious teams for the second week of games included San Pedro High School (SPHS) JRS, Isla Bonita Girls, Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) Boys, Isla Bonita Boys, SPHS Sharks, Wild Sets, and Team Vikings, all of whom demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship and determination throughout their matches.

The day’s first game featured the female under fifteen categories, with SPHS JRS competing against ACES Girls. After an intense battle, SPHS JRS emerged victorious with a 2-0 set score. In the subsequent female match, the Isla Bonita girls displayed prowess on the court, securing a 2-0 set victory against the ACES girls.

The competition was equally fierce among the males under the fifteen categories, with ACES Boys triumphing over Island Academy Boys with a decisive 2-0 set score. The subsequent match in this category highlighted the impressive skills of Isla Bonita Boys, who secured a 2-0 set victory over Rompepechitos, demonstrating the depth of talent among the competing teams.

In the highly anticipated COED category, SPHS Sharks delivered a stunning performance, emerging as winners after a hard-fought match against Team Warriors, ultimately claiming victory with a 2-0 set score. The female senior category witnessed outstanding athleticism, with Wild Sets emerging as the victors, defeating SPHS Females with a resounding 2-0 set score. Team Vikings demonstrated their strength and skill in the male category, securing a decisive 2-0 set victory over SPHS Males.

Erick Santizo, the organizer of sporting events, and the San Pedro Volleyball Association expressed their sincere appreciation to the community for their unwavering support and enthusiasm for the sport, which significantly enhances each team’s performance during matches. The next forthcoming series of games is scheduled for Sunday, October 6th, promising another exhilarating evening of athletic competition, displaying the remarkable talent and dedication of the San Pedro volleyball teams.