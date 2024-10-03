Two popular local football tournaments are back at the Ambergris Stadium

The Island Football League (IFL) and the Inter-Officer Football Tournament have returned, with fierce competition among several teams vying for this year’s championships. The first week of matches, filled with thrilling moments, kicked off from September 27th through the 29th at the Ambergris Stadium. The IFL has the following teams competing: Shark Shooters FC, Sea Bulls FC, G Strikers FC, Terror Squad FC, Black Sails FC, Alaia FC, Sharks FC, Vince Assassins FC, and Boca Bombers FC. Meanwhile, the Inter-Office tournament includes teams in Groups A and B, all ready to give their best on the field. They include SPTC, Bowen and Bowen, FC’s, Heavens Veggies, Tuff E Nuff, Hol Chan, Captain Shark’s, Victoria House, Chuck and Robbies, Alaia, X Site, Mahogany Bay, Sandy Point, Tropic Air, Grand Belize, Ramon’s Village, and M & B Management.

The games were intense, and fans flocked to the Ambergris Stadium to support their favorite players and squads. In the IFL, after two days of action-packed matches, the four teams emerging on top of the rest included G Strikers, Shark Shooters, Sharks, and Sea Bulls. They all secured three points each. Meanwhile, in the Inter-Officer competition, the top teams in Group A in the first week of the tournament include Ramon’s, Mahogany FC, and Captain Sharks. Group B’s top teams are Grand Belize, Tropic Air, Hol Chan, and Alaia. All teams have secured their first three points in the competition.

The football action continues this weekend. The IFL matches start on Friday, October 4th, with Vince Assassins facing Black Sails at 7PM. Alaia will take on Sharks at 9PM. On Saturday, October 5th, Shark Shooters will go against Terror Squad starting at 7PM, and the last game will be at 9PM between Sea Bulls and G Strikers.

All games are set for the Inter-Office competition on Sunday, October 6th, beginning at 3PM. The scheduled matches are Captain Shark’s against Ramon’s, Hol Chan will face Chuck and Robbies, while Mahogany Bay will take on M & B.

Later in the evening, Tropic Air will face Tuff E Nuff, followed by Victoria House against Heavens Veggies. Then Alaia will take over the pitch as they face SPTC. The last matches of the day will be between teams X Site against FCs and Sandy Point against Grand Belize.

Football fans are invited to come out and support their favorite teams and continue supporting the sporting activities at the stadium organized by the San Pedro Town Council. For more information and updates, follow the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page: https://shorturl.at/bo8Qp.