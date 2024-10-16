Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Sports

Island Football League and Inter-Office competition concludes week three

Share

Over the weekend, the Ambergris Stadium hosted the third week of the Island Football League and the Inter-Office tournament, featuring a series of action-packed games. The leading teams maintained their positions in the top three as both tournaments proceeded to another set of matches this coming weekend.

The Island Football League matches took place on October 11th and 12th, with four intense games despite the bad weather. The first day’s games were between Shark Shooters and G Strikers, followed by Alaia and Vince Assassins. G Strikers and Vince Assassins emerged as the top teams on the first day. Terror Squad overcame Black Sails the following day, reaching fourth place with three points. The last match saw the Sea Bulls defeating Boca Bombers. The current standings show the Sea Bulls leading with six points, followed by Team Sharks and G Strikers.The Inter-Office tournament kicked off with a bang on Sunday at 3PM, delivering a series of thrilling matches. The games included M & B against Victoria House, Sandy Point against Alaia, Heaven Veggies against X Site, and Tuff E Nuff taking on SPTC. The other games featured Ramon’s Village against Mahogany Bay, Tropic Air versus Hol Chan Marine Reserve, FCs against Captain Sharks, and the final match between Grand Belizean Estate and Chuck & Robbies. The intense Sunday football resulted in Ramon’s Village leading Group A with nine points, followed by FC and Mahogany Bay. In Group B, Alaia leads with seven points, followed by Hol Chan Marine Reserve and Grand Belizean Estate.

The upcoming weekend promises another round of intense matches at the Ambergris Stadium. Football fans can stay updated by following the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page https://shorturl.at/P1hAL for more information on the sporting events.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun