Island Football League and Inter-Office competition concludes week three

Over the weekend, the Ambergris Stadium hosted the third week of the Island Football League and the Inter-Office tournament, featuring a series of action-packed games. The leading teams maintained their positions in the top three as both tournaments proceeded to another set of matches this coming weekend.

The Island Football League matches took place on October 11th and 12th, with four intense games despite the bad weather. The first day’s games were between Shark Shooters and G Strikers, followed by Alaia and Vince Assassins. G Strikers and Vince Assassins emerged as the top teams on the first day. Terror Squad overcame Black Sails the following day, reaching fourth place with three points. The last match saw the Sea Bulls defeating Boca Bombers. The current standings show the Sea Bulls leading with six points, followed by Team Sharks and G Strikers. The Inter-Office tournament kicked off with a bang on Sunday at 3PM, delivering a series of thrilling matches. The games included M & B against Victoria House, Sandy Point against Alaia, Heaven Veggies against X Site, and Tuff E Nuff taking on SPTC. The other games featured Ramon’s Village against Mahogany Bay, Tropic Air versus Hol Chan Marine Reserve, FCs against Captain Sharks, and the final match between Grand Belizean Estate and Chuck & Robbies. The intense Sunday football resulted in Ramon’s Village leading Group A with nine points, followed by FC and Mahogany Bay. In Group B, Alaia leads with seven points, followed by Hol Chan Marine Reserve and Grand Belizean Estate.

The upcoming weekend promises another round of intense matches at the Ambergris Stadium. Football fans can stay updated by following the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page https://shorturl.at/P1hAL for more information on the sporting events.