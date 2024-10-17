Belize Men’s National Football Team advances in CONCACAF Nations League

On Tuesday, October 15th, the Belize Men’s National Football Team, the Jaguars, delivered an impressive performance, securing a 3-0 victory over Turks and Caicos in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League. This win allowed the Jaguars to top Group B of League C, finishing with 12 points. This victory guarantees them a spot in League B for the next competition season, a significant achievement that will see them compete against stronger teams in the region.

The match was held at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Stadium in the capital city of Belmopan. Jordy Polanco opened the scoring for Team Belize in the 28th minute with a well-placed header. They continued to dominate the match, with Moises Hernandez scoring the second goal in the 40th minute with a powerful shot from outside the penalty box. By halftime, Belize led comfortably at 2-0.

In the second half, the visiting team tried to breach the Jaguars’ defense but was strongly resistant. The home squad quickly shifted to an offensive mindset, resulting in a goal by Krisean Lopez in the 57th minute, who found a gap in the Turks and Caicos defense and struck the ball firmly into the net.

Belize maintained control for the remainder of the match, but neither side scored further goals. When the final whistle blew, Belize secured a solid 3-0 victory, affirming the leadership of the group. This win also allowed the Jaguars to compete in the 2025 Gold Cup ‘Play-In,’ where they will face the last-place team from League A. If the Jaguars win this matchup, they will secure a position in the preliminary round of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

To qualify for the Gold Cup, the Jaguars must win their upcoming Play-Ins matches against French Guiana. The first game will take place at the FFB Stadium on November 14th, followed by a return match in French Guiana on November 18th.