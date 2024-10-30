Levi Contreras tops ‘Run for the Coast’ race

Island runner Jesus “Levi” Contreras, known as “The Flash of Belize,” returned home with another first-place medal after winning the Run for the Coast competition held in Belize City on Saturday, October 26th. Contreras completed the 2.75-mile run with an impressive time of 14 minutes and 21 seconds. Other participants from the island included Marissa Guerrero and her son, Ethan.

In the Run for the Coast race, the other top finishers included Leon O’Brian, who came in second with a time of 00:14:29, and Albert Davis, who finished with a time of 00:15:49.

Contreras stated that his recent victory adds to his winnings as he continues to prepare for greater challenges. “Just like all the other races, this one was not easy,” he said. “I dedicated this race to my fiancée, who has motivated and supported me throughout.” He also mentioned that the outcome of this race inspires him to defend his title at the upcoming End of the World half-marathon, scheduled for December 8th on the Placencia Peninsula in southern Belize. This annual event attracts over 350 runners from across the country and abroad. Known as the Flash of Belize, he is the reigning champion, having completed last year’s half-marathon with a time of 1:18:33. He expressed his eagerness to prepare for this year’s race and looks forward to winning the top trophy again.

His most recent race took place on September 29th, when he competed in the Belize City half-marathon. That event was his least favorite performance, as he finished in fourth place. Then, on October 13th, the island runner visited Independence Village in southern Belize, where he participated in the Yajri Cross Country 10-mile off-road race and secured second place.

Contreras expressed his gratitude to everyone who has supported him throughout his races. He acknowledged his sponsors for their unwavering belief in him and his fiancée, family, friends, and workplace for always allowing him the time needed to pursue these challenges.