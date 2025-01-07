Newly renovated basketball court opens at Boca del Rio Beach Park

The basketball court at Boca del Rio Beach Park has been fully renovated, thanks to a partnership between Will Mitchell, RE/MAX Belize Real Estate, and the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC). This project has provided the island’s sporting community with a brand-new basketball court, complete with new rims and bleachers, creating a safe and engaging environment for the island’s youth.

The renovated basketball court officially opened on Saturday, January 4th. At 9AM, Mitchell, his team, and Councilor Adaly Ayuso—who oversees Public Events, Culture, Sports, after-school programs, Recreational Planning, Parks, and Playgrounds—celebrated the occasion with a morning full of games and basketball lessons.

Ayuso thanked Mitchell and RE/MAX Belize Real Estate for the partnership. “This new basketball court will highlight another sport widely played on the island,” she said. “With this new facility, our youth now have another sporting option and continue developing their skills,” Ayuso mentioned that her team is developing a basketball academy and will also organize tournaments. Under her leadership, football, softball, and volleyball academies and tournaments have already been established in San Pedro Town.

Mitchell described the completion of the project as a beautiful moment and expressed his satisfaction and happiness in seeing everyone enjoying the new facility. “This area of the town, Boca del Rio, is a perfect location; you have the sea, the beach, and now this colorful basketball court, benefiting our sporting community,” he said. Mitchell, who is a big fan of basketball, said he looks forward to supporting the upcoming tournaments and other events on this court. Mitchell also noted that there are plans to continue adding more features to the basketball court. “From here on, we want to continue making it better,” he added.

The activities on Saturday also included two basketball stars, Nigel Jones and D’Von Campbell, who were playing with the Belize City Defenders. Their team has been among the strongest in the Belize Elite Basketball League over the past years. Jones said they were in San Pedro to share the moment with the young players and share some of their expertise with them. He and Campbell said that they taught the young players some of the fundamental steps of basketball. “We are happy to be able to give back to the community in any way we can,” he said. “Basketball can help you with many things in life. It teaches you discipline, and it can help kids with confidence.” Campbell added that education and sports are some of the greatest resources for creating a responsible and productive society.

The renovation initiative started on October 9, 2024, with the court’s concrete flooring repaired. The comprehensive revitalization plan also aims to enhance access to high-quality outdoor sports and promote positive recreational activities.