San Pedro Pirates crushes Wagiya in first game of PBL Closing Season

The San Pedro Pirates kicked off the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season with an impressive 4-1 victory over Team Wagiya, hailing from southern Belize. This match and others across the country marked the beginning of the new PLB season on Saturday, January 18th, at Ambergris Stadium.

The island’s premier football team, notable for being the first in the country with a female head coach, opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a powerful shot from Gabriel Ramos Jr. However, Team Wagiya quickly responded and dominated the game for most of the first half. They made several close attempts until Raheem Thomas equalized the score in the 39th minute.

Wagiya continued dominating in the second half, making more close attempts to widen the gap without any luck. The San Pedro Pirates made a comeback in the 65th minute with a second goal by Jaheim Mena. The third goal, by Mena, came during the second minute of injury time. With a 3-1 score, the Pirates’ victory was more than sealed. However, that was not enough, and in the third minute of the injury, Keydenshaay Bowen netted the Pirates’ fourth and final goal.

The San Pedro Pirates are preparing for their second game of the season against Verdes. The Pirates currently hold second place in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) standings, with Port Layola leading as the reigning champions. Verdes is in third place.

In other weekend matches, Verdes defeated Progresso 4-1, while Port Layola, the champions of the Opening Season, triumphed over Belmopan 6-2.

During the Opening Season, the San Pedro Pirates finished in second place, claiming the sub-championship of the national tournament. The team has kicked off this season on a strong note with a solid victory. The San Pedro Pirates’ management expressed gratitude to their supporters for attending the match on Saturday and rallying behind the team. They also praised Coach Ada Cordova for her successful debut with the Pirates.