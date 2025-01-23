History in the making: Ada Cordova named head coach of San Pedro Pirates FC

The San Pedro Pirates Football Club (FC) began the Closing Season of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) with a new head coach, Ada Cordova. The island club received praise from fans and players nationwide for introducing the first-ever female head coach in the PLB. The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) hailed this as a historic achievement and congratulated Cordova on her successful debut, which featured an impressive 4-1 victory against Wagiya FC on Saturday, January 18th.

The season’s opening match occurred at Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town at 7:30 PM. Under Cordova’s leadership, the San Pedro Pirates showcased their skill and determination throughout most of the game, ultimately winning 4-1. The club emphasizes inclusivity for female footballers, showing respect and providing opportunities for women to demonstrate their capabilities in a sport traditionally dominated by men. The Pirates have highlighted women’s contributions to football since 2017, when they introduced the first female manager in PLB history. Additionally, in 2022, they appointed the league’s first female executive member; in 2023, they elected the first female club president.

About Ada Cordova

Cordova is a dedicated footballer and coach representing her country in international tournaments with the women’s national team, the Lady Jaguars. One of her football career highlights was winning the Most Valuable Player award at the 2019 Women’s Festival Games in Turks and Caicos. Throughout her career, Cordova has remained actively involved in football, mentoring and coaching young players while seeking opportunities to enhance her sports skills.

Her interest in coaching led her to undergo training in July 2024 at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) headquarters in Belmopan. The diploma course strengthened her coaching techniques and helped her develop expertise in the field. According to the FFB, the course focused on national playing styles, game analysis, session planning, game model development, and coaching strategies for improving gameplay and developing skills. Notably, Cordova was the only female participant in this training program.

Cordova’s professional development includes completing the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) coaching licenses C and D and pursuing courses for coaching license B.

The island coach is excited for the upcoming season with one of Belize’s top football teams, the San Pedro Pirates. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to coach the team and thanked everyone who has supported and believed in her. Cordova appreciates the football club for allowing her to begin her coaching career with them. “I have always admired the players, and being able to be around them and learn from them is amazing,” she said.