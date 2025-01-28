San Pedro Pirates experiences their first defeat in the PLB’s Closing Season

After their victory over Wagiya in the opening match of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season, the San Pedro Pirates faced a tough challenge on Saturday, January 25th, against Verdes FC. The intense game occurred at the Edmund Marshalleck Stadium in Benque Viejo del Carmen. The Pirates encountered a strong defensive performance from Verdes, which ended in a defeat.

The first half of the match was a tense battle. Both teams made numerous attempts to score but failed to breach each other’s defenses, resulting in a 0-0 draw at halftime.

The second half remained scoreless until the 64th minute when a penalty kick was awarded to Verdes. Mexican player Bryan Mauricio Lozano stepped up to take the kick, successfully scoring and giving the home team a 1-0 lead. Verdes continued to press the attack, taking advantage of a struggling San Pedro Pirates team. In the 82nd minute, Verdes’ Argentine player Alex Muzi Asencio scored a second goal, extending their lead to 2-0.

Despite the setback, the San Pedro Pirates regrouped and fought back, with Keydenshaay Bowen scoring a powerful shot in the 84th minute. They managed to gain better control of the game, but time ran out, and Verdes held on to a 2-1 victory until the final whistle.

This win has propelled Verdes into second place in the championship standings, with six points from two wins. San Pedro Pirates, now with three points, have dropped to fourth place. The current leader of the tournament is Port Layola, the champion of the PLB’s Opening Season.

Other football games over the weekend saw Progresso demolish Belmopan Bandits 5-0 at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk Town. Meanwhile, the reigning champion, Port Layola, defeated Wagiya 3-1 on their home turf at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town.