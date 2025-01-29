The first leg of the Champions League Youth Tournament semi-finals took place on Sunday, January 26th, at the Ambergris Stadium. Four matches featured Under-15 and Under-17 teams competing for a chance to advance to the tournament finals. The teams—PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Real Madrid—will face off again on Friday, January 31st, and Sunday, February 2nd, for the second leg of the semi-finals.

The opening match kicked off at 1:30PM, featuring PSG against Barcelona in the Under-15 division. Barcelona showcased their dominance early in the game by scoring in the 7th minute, with a goal from Franklin Cano. Just four minutes later, Kellen Kumul added a second goal, and by the 23rd minute, Ashton Palacio had netted two additional goals for Barcelona. With a commanding 4-0 lead, Barcelona continued to control the match. However, PSG found a breakthrough in the 30th minute when Jefferson Muñoz scored their first goal. Early in the second half, Malick Bowden added a second goal for PSG. This response did not discourage Barcelona, who quickly retaliated with two goals scored by Michael Maldonado and Jovan Peña. The match ended with Barcelona winning 6-2.

The football match between Man City and Real took place at 3PM in the Under 17 division. Team Real started the game strong, scoring in the first minute with a powerful kick from Michael Stephen. Josh Cano added a second goal for Real just minutes before halftime, giving them a 2-0 lead at the break. Man City managed to score their first goal in the 41st minute when Brandon Quijano broke through Real’s defense and found the back of the net. However, Real quickly responded, with Cano scoring a third goal at the beginning of the second half. Quijano emerged as the standout player for Man City, exploiting the gaps in Real’s defense. He scored three additional goals, leading his team to a thrilling 4-3 victory.

At 5PM, Man City took on Real in the Under 15 group. The Man City team under this division could not deliver the victory as Man City in the Under 17 group. Real did not give their opponent a break and took home a solid 3-0 victory with goals by Dansel Caliz, Oscar Lisbey, and Shoven Berry.

The last game of the day kicked off at 6:30PM in the Under 17 category between PSG and Barcelona. This action-packed match only saw two goals scored in the first half, both within the opening minutes. Lima Ferny and Nigel Hulse found the net for Barcelona. Despite several close attempts by PSG in the second half to equalize, they were unable to score. At the final whistle, Barcelona emerged victorious with a 2-0 win.

The upcoming games are crucial, and only the strongest teams will advance to the finals. Football fans are encouraged to head to the stadium on Friday and Sunday to support their favorite teams.