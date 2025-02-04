San Pedro Pirates returns to the island with a 2-1 over Belmopan FC

The San Pedro Pirates have advanced to third place in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) after defeating Belmopan FC 2-1 on Saturday, February 1st. The match was part of Week 3 of the PLB’s 2024-2025 Closing Season and took place at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in the capital city of Belmopan. This thrilling match was a hard-fought victory for the island team.

Belmopan FC began the game with an early lead, scoring their goal in the 8th minute with a strike from Yrider Olivares. However, the hosts’ celebration was short-lived, as San Pedro’s Jaheim Mena equalized just two minutes later. Despite several close attempts by both teams, no more goals were scored in the first half.

The San Pedro Pirates continued their relentless pressure on Belmopan in the second half. Despite Belmopan’s strong backline thwarting all their efforts, the Pirates remained undeterred. Their persistence paid off in the 88th minute when Bryan Sanchez scored, securing a 2-1 victory for the Pirates and marking their second win. The team is preparing for a home game on Saturday, February 8th.

In another match over the weekend, Verdes faced Wagiya at Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town. They could not secure a victory despite Wagiya playing on their home turf. After 90+ minutes of play, Verdes emerged victorious with a score of 2-0. This win placed Verdes at the top of the Premier League standings, while Port Layola remains in second place. However, their match against Progresso FC was postponed due to security concerns at the Marion Jones Sports Complex.

After this third week of games, Verdes FC remains in first place with nine points. Port Layola FC follows in second with six points, while San Pedro Pirates are third, with six points. Progresso FC holds fourth place with three points, while Wagiya FC and Belmopan FC have yet to earn any points.