Island athlete part of Belize’s U17 Women’s National Team in Qualifiers in Trinidad and Tobago

Alysha Reymundo represented Belize alongside the U17 Women’s National Team in Trinidad and Tobago’s 2025 CONCACAF Women’s Qualifiers. The Belize team, the Lady Jaguars, won one of three scheduled matches. They competed in Group B alongside host Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The first match took place on Monday, January 27th, against Honduras. The Honduran team proved to be the most dominant, scoring first in the first half. Team Belize attempted to mount a comeback but was unsuccessful in the first half. San Pedro’s Reymundo had a chance to assist her team in the 75th minute. However, it was too late, as Honduras had already scored a second goal. At the final whistle, Honduras secured a 2-0 victory.

On Wednesday, January 29th, the Lady Jaguars faced off against Trinidad and Tobago. The Soca Warriors home team was returning to the pitch after a 5-0 victory over the U.S. Virgin Islands. Once again, San Pedro’s Reymundo and her teammates went on the offensive, aiming for a win after their recent defeat against Honduras. Despite the odds, the Lady Jaguars demonstrated remarkable resilience, pushing until the final whistle. By then, Trinidad and Tobago had scored a second goal, sealing their 2-0 victory.

The last match occurred on Friday, January 31st, against the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Lady Jaguars dominated the game, with Shanalee Smith being the standout player. With the support of her teammates, Smith scored all the goals, leading Team Belize to a 3-0 victory over the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With this win, Belize secured third place in Group B. Meanwhile, Honduras emerged as the top team in Group B, qualifying for the CONCACAF Women’s U17 Championship after defeating Trinidad and Tobago 1-0.

Despite the results, the Football Federation of Belize praised the team for its efforts and emphasized the importance of building, learning, and moving forward. Football fans in San Pedro also rallied behind Team Belize, encouraging Reymundo to continue giving her all for both the team and the country. Reymundo plays in the women’s division of the San Pedro Pirates Football Club and has been a member of the Women’s National Team since she was 13 years old, which has given her valuable experience in regional football competitions.