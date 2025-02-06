San Pedro Town Council Sports launches Basketball Academy

The San Pedro Town Council’s Sports Department is launching a new basketball academy to develop local talent and promote the sport among the youth in San Pedro Town. This initiative comes after recent investments in sports infrastructure, including renovating the basketball court at Boca del Rio Beach Park, which was completed in partnership with RE/MAX Belize Real Estate. This renovation provides a modern and safe environment for young athletes to train and compete in the first-ever San Pedro Basketball Academy.

On February 5th, Sports Coordinator Ada Cordova announced, “We will kick off the program on the 18th of this month, featuring both U13 and U17 categories.” The basketball academy will focus on developing fundamental skills, teamwork, and discipline among participants. It is designed for children and teenagers, offering coaching sessions emphasizing athletic development and personal growth. The program aims to instill confidence in young players while fostering a love for the game. The initial coaching staff will include Lionel Cabral and Kristian Puerto.

In addition to skill development, the academy plans to host regular tournaments and friendly matches to allow participants to showcase their abilities in a competitive environment. Cordova elaborated on the academy’s goals, stating, “Our aim is to gradually revive youth basketball on the island. We will divide the year into three phases, each lasting 10 weeks. During the first phase, we will focus solely on training and mastering fundamentals. In the second phase, we will organize a tournament for the youth who are part of the academy. Finally, in the third phase, which spans the last 10 weeks of the year, we will return to training.”

The launch of this academy supports the San Pedro Town Council’s efforts to promote sports and recreational activities within the community. By investing in youth programs, they aim to foster a sustainable sports culture that encourages healthy lifestyles and community engagement. The academy is expected to be a vital resource for young athletes in San Pedro, helping them reach their potential both on and off the court.

To sign up, contact Councilor Adaly Ayuso at 611-9691, Ada Cordova at 611-6356, or Coach Lionel Cabral at 613-7470.