San Pedro’s Erick Rodriguez joins National U17 Football Team in Mexico

The Belize National U17 Football Team traveled to Toluca, Mexico, to prepare for the 2025 Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) U17 qualifiers, which begin on Friday, February 7th. The young Belizean team, known as the Jaguars, will compete in Group C against Mexico, Nicaragua, Barbados, and Dominica.

The Jaguars left for Mexico on January 31st to allow time for acclimatization to the conditions and high altitude in Toluca, which is situated at 8,730 feet above sea level. During their stay, the team played friendly matches against several local teams from February 1st to 3rd, including the Atletico Morelia U17 team, Selectivo U17, and Mineros de Zacatecas U17. After the friendly games, the young Jaguars had the opportunity to mingle with local players and football fans.

Belize’s first match on Friday will see the team facing Dominica. On Sunday, February 9th, Team Belize will take on Nicaragua. On Tuesday, February 11th, they will play against host nation Mexico, and on Sunday, February 16th, the Jaguars will compete against Barbados. All matches will take place at the Sede Central de la Federación Mexicana de Fútbol.

Rodriguez represents San Pedro with the national team

Joining the team as goalkeeper is Erick Rodriguez from San Pedro. Rodriguez, alongside his teammates from Sharks FC, claimed the championship title in the Island League Football Tournament on January 11th. He was recognized as the Best Young Player of the Season and also received the Most Valuable Player award.

Sharks FC and the San Pedro sporting community are incredibly proud to see Rodriguez competing at the national level, representing both the island and the country in this international competition. The Football Federation of Belize expressed their happiness in providing these young athletes with such a life-changing experience. They emphasized that moments like these go beyond just the sport; they are about creating memories that will last a lifetime.