SPRCS Male Football Team back-to-back District Champions of the Bishop’s Cup

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) male football team is the Belize District Bishop’s Cup champions for the second consecutive year. The island boys competed against other Roman Catholic primary schools in the annual tournament.

SPRCS won the championship for three consecutive years, starting in 2023. They were determined to defend their title this year as they took to the pitch on Wednesday, February 5th, at Berger Field in Belize City. In the finals, the SPRCS faced one of the strongest teams in the competition: Our Lady of the Way from Ladyville Village, which proved to be a formidable opponent.

The island team was led by Michael Richards, who scored both goals to secure a 2-1 victory for SPRCS against Our Lady of the Way, who managed to score just one goal through Ken Noralez. When the final whistle blew, SPRCS was crowned the Belize District Bishop’s Cup champion.

Following the match, SPRCS celebrated with trophies and medals. Two players received special recognition for their outstanding performances: Jayden Martinez was awarded the title of Best Goalkeeper of the competition for the second time, and Richards was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP). Both Richards and Martinez expressed their gratitude for the honors and thanked their coach, Jesus Lozano, for his unwavering support of the team. The SPRCS boys football team will now represent the Belize District at the upcoming Bishop’s Cup National Championship.

Coach Lozano of SPRCS congratulated all the team members for contributing to the recent victory. He encouraged the current players and any new members who may join to continue working hard to bring home the title in 2026. The SPRCS staff and student body also extended their congratulations to the team for another successful year in the Bishop’s Cup Tournament.

Organizers expressed gratitude to all participants and parents for supporting their children in this sporting event. They look forward to hosting this event annually, which enhances the football skills of their students.