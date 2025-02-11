Wednesday, February 12, 2025
San Pedro Pirates fall short against Progresso

Photo Courtesy of Tom Cawthon

Progresso Football Club (FC) brought an electrifying match to the island on Saturday, February 8th, defeating the San Pedro Pirates FC 2-1 in an intense battle during Week 4 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season. The game took place at Ambergris Stadium, where hundreds of island residents came out to support the Pirates, adding to the excitement of the match.

Photo Courtesy of Tom Cawthon

The island team scored first in the 6th minute when Keydenshaay Bowen found the back of the net. However, the visiting team quickly responded, with Colombian player Jhon Vergara equalizing the score four minutes later in the 10th minute. Progresso dominated much of the first half, while San Pedro tried to capitalize on brief opportunities without success. No further goals were scored, and both teams entered the halftime break tied at 1-1.

Photo Courtesy of Tom Cawthon

Both teams displayed their best efforts, with Progresso maintaining their offensive pressure in the second half and San Pedro Pirates trying to extend their lead. In the 57th minute, following a corner kick, Vergara scored the decisive goal, bringing the final score to 2-1 in favor of Progresso. This victory secures Progresso third place in the PBL Closing Season Rankings.

Photo Courtesy of Tom Cawthon

As the league action moves into Week 5, other PLB matches over the weekend included a 0-0 draw between Verdes FC and Port Layola and another 0-0 draw between Wagiya SC and the Belmopan FC.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

