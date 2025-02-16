Kyrone Vasquez: Shaping San Pedro, One Workout at a Time

Kyrone Vasquez is a 26-year-old San Pedro resident whose passion for fitness has transformed lives within his community. For over a decade, Kyrone has immersed himself in the fitness industry, beginning his journey at the age of 15. He now channels his expertise and unwavering dedication into managing the fitness center at the Grand Baymen Garden Resort in San Pedro.

The young health enthusiast’s philosophy extends beyond physical appearance; he advocates for a holistic approach that nurtures his clients’ mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. “It’s a lifestyle, not a destination,” he often reminds them, emphasizing that even a small change can spark a profound transformation.

When Kyrone took over the gym at the Grand Baymen five years ago, it was vastly different from what it is today. With only a handful of members and limited functionality, it needed someone with vision and drive. Having previously worked at other gyms on the island, Kyrone recognized the potential to create a space where the community could thrive. He has been steadily investing in the facility, constantly seeking ways to improve and expand its offerings. He aims to create a reliable and beneficial resource for residents and visitors of San Pedro.

Kyrone has launched group fitness classes at 6AM and 5PM, specifically designed to accommodate the busy schedules of working individuals. “People can get their workout in before heading to work, allowing them to start their day on the right note,” he explains. He also offers one-on-one personal training sessions for those seeking a more personalized experience, customizing the duration and intensity to meet individual needs and budgets.

Kyrone recognizes that personal training may not be financially feasible for everyone, so he provides affordable group training options. Group classes cost approximately $500BZ per person per month, with a maximum of five participants per class.

The gym offers a monthly membership for $100BZ. New members can sign up at the front desk by completing a form and receiving a key card for easy access during operating hours: Monday through Friday from 6AM to 8PM and Saturdays from 6AM to 2PM. The gym is closed on Sundays.

Kyrone’s expertise goes beyond traditional fitness training; it also includes physiotherapy. He emphasizes the importance of movement and muscle health for longevity. His physiotherapy sessions feature massage therapy, TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) machine therapy, stretching, and mobility exercises. He focuses on nerve stimulation, helping clients regain balance and connection within their bodies. He assists clients in managing pain, improving their range of motion, and addressing muscle tightness and knots that can disrupt nerve function and blood flow. “The gym itself is therapy,” he states, highlighting its role in promoting recovery and overall well-being.

His passion for helping others achieve optimal health is evident in his dedication to his craft and his commitment to the San Pedro community. He firmly believes that fitness involves not just the body but also the mind. “It all starts in the mind,” he says. “It’s a mind-muscle connection. Once the mind flows, the body will follow.” Kyrone encourages individuals dealing with depression, diabetes, or any other illness to incorporate fitness into their lives. Whether through gym workouts, CrossFit, swimming, running, or any activity that keeps the heart healthy and the muscles engaged, movement is key to feeling better and living a more fulfilling life.