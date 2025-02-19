The island football team experiences another defeat during Week 5 of PLB

The San Pedro Pirates could not secure a win against the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Opening Season champions Port Layola. The island squad traveled to Belize City on Sunday, February 16th, determined to bring home a victory. However, they faced a formidable Port Layola team and lost the match 3-1.

Despite the loss, the San Pedro Pirates demonstrated their resilience and determination. They started the match strong, opening the scoring in the 4th minute with a goal by Brayan Vargas. However, in the 25th minute, Port Layola’s Gilroy Thurton equalized the match. The home team made several attempts to take the lead before halftime, but both teams headed to the locker rooms with a score of 1-1.

Port Layola displayed greater dominance in the second half, leaving the Pirates with no opportunities to score additional goals. Colombian striker Andres Orozco extended Port Layola’s lead with a penalty kick in the 87th minute. Then, Michael Palacio found an opportunity to score during injury time, netting Port Layola’s third goal.



Port Layola now leads the PLB standings with 10 points, moving ahead of Verdes, who is in second place. Progresso FC sits in third place, followed by the San Pedro Pirates in fourth with six points.

In other matches over the weekend, the Belmopan Bandits defeated the powerhouse Verdes 3-1, while Progresso achieved an impressive 5-0 victory over Wagiya.

The San Pedro Pirates are gearing up for another thrilling match. This time, on Sunday, February 23rd, they will travel to Dangriga Town in southern Belize to face Wagiya. The anticipation is high as the Pirates prepare to recover from their recent loss.