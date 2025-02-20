Thursday, February 20, 2025
Sports

Three champion teams emerge in the Youth League Finals

On Sunday, February 16th, the San Pedro Town Council Sports presented trophies to three champions in the Youth League Tournament, specifically in the U15, U17, and female divisions. The participating teams included Barca, Man City, PSG, Lady Waverly, and Brave Ballers.
The first match in the U15 category began at 3PM, featuring a showdown between FC Barcelona and Manchester City. Manchester City showcased a dominant performance, pushing Barcelona to their limits and ultimately winning the crucial game. With this victory, Manchester City claimed the championship for the season.
The following match started at 4:30PM, featuring the U17 teams of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City. This match was another intense battle that ended with yet another victory for Manchester City. With this win, the Manchester City U17 team secured their championship title, becoming the champions of their division.

Later in the evening, at 7PM, Brave Ballers faced off against Lady Waverly in an action-packed game showcasing the best in women’s football. Both teams put forth their best effort, but ultimately, only one could take home the coveted trophy. The victory went to Brave Ballers, who demonstrated their skill as the top team in the female division of the Youth League.

After the games, the San Pedro Town Council Sports presented individual awards. Among the winners were Mario Chinchilla, who received the award for Most Goals; Anthony Jones, honored as the Most Improved Player; and Gerald Gongora, recognized as the Best Goalkeeper. Kyle Gonzalez was awarded the Best Defender title, while Brandon Quijado won the Most Valuable Player Award.

In the female category, Jamaya Taylor was named Best Goalkeeper. Suki Maldonado received the Best Defense award, and Terry Diaz won the trophy for Most Goals. Alysha Reymundo was recognized as the Most Valuable Player.
The new season will begin on Friday, February 21, at the Ambergris Stadium, with games starting at 5PM.

