San Pedro Pirates draws 3-3 against Wagiya SC

It was an action-packed football match between the San Pedro Pirates and Wagiya SC on Sunday, February 23rd, in southern Dangriga Town. The game, which marked Week 6 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season, took place at Carl Ramos Stadium, where both teams gave their all, resulting in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The island team took the offensive from the beginning of the first half. San Pedro’s Jaheim Mena scored two goals, putting the Pirates ahead of Wagiya with goals in the 18th and 22nd minutes. For most of the first half, the score stood at 2-0 in favor of San Pedro. The island team attempted to increase their lead, but Dangriga’s defense proved impenetrable, blocking any efforts for a third goal. Instead, they seized an opportunity in the 44th minute when Jaider Ledesma scored Wagiya’s first goal just before halftime.

The host team surprised the visiting Pirates by equalizing the match in the 53rd minute with a goal from Richard Mendoza. San Pedro regrouped and regained the lead with a third goal from Devon Makin in the 72nd minute. However, they couldn’t maintain their lead for long, as Wagiya’s Mendoza scored again in the 84th minute, securing a draw for his team.

San Pedro Pirates hold fourth place in the PLB standings with seven points. Progresso FC leads the table with 13 points, followed by Verdes FC with 11 points and Port Layola with 10 points. Despite avoiding defeat, Wagiya remains in last place with two points.

In other matches during Week 6, Progresso FC and Verdes FC played an intense game that ended in a 0-0 draw at the People’s Stadium in northern Orange Walk Town. Meanwhile, Port Layola remains undefeated after narrowly defeating Belmopan FC 1-0 at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan, the capital city.

On Saturday, March 1st, during Week 7, San Pedro will host Verdes at the Ambergris Stadium. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM and promises another thrilling match that fans won’t want to miss.