San Pedro Pirates draw 2-2 against Verdes

The San Pedro Pirates, the island’s premier football team, faced off against one of the strongest teams in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) during the Closing Season on Saturday, March 1st, at Ambergris Stadium. The match against Verdes FC was challenging, but the island squad secured a 2-2 draw during injury time.

Verdes started strong with their first goal in the 10th minute, scored by Krisean Lopez. They maintained an offensive strategy and dominated most of the first half. However, the San Pedro Pirates successfully blocked all their attempts, and the first half ended with Verdes leading 1-0.

Verdes scored their second goal in the 63rd minute of the second half, this time by Bryan Lozano. The San Pedro Pirates refused to back down and pressured Verdes’s defense. Eventually, San Pedro’s Bryan Vargas found the net in the 79th minute. The home team continued to push forward as time ran out. After the second half concluded, the referee added five minutes of injury time. In a dramatic last-minute effort, the islanders pulled off a goal by Jaheim Mena, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

In the recent draw, the San Pedro Pirates managed to secure only one point, keeping them in the mix as they struggle to improve their position in the highly competitive PLB standings. The opening season champions, Port Layola, remain at the top with 19 points. Progresso FC follows in second place with 13 points, while Verdes holds third with 12 points. The San Pedro Pirates are currently in fourth place with eight points, with Belmopan FC and Wagiya SC in fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Other matches took place over the weekend, with Progresso achieving a convincing 2-0 victory against the Belmopan Bandits at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in the capital city. In the final game of Week 7, Port Loyola dominated Wagiya SC with a score of 3-0 at the Marion Jones Sports Complex in Belize City.