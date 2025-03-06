Closing Season for San Pedro’s Indoor Volleyball Tournament begins

On Sunday, March 2nd, the closing season of the 2025 Indoor Volleyball Tournament commenced at the San Pedro High School Auditorium, starting at 4PM. This event was expertly organized by Erick Santizo, the President of the San Pedro Volleyball Association, and brought together a diverse group of participants across various age categories: U13 males and females, U15 males and females, Senior Males, and Senior Females. This inclusive approach ensured that everyone had the chance to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.

Santizo explained the tournament’s purpose: “There are six games today, one in each category. We do this to promote the sport among young people. In fact, we do not charge the youth a registration fee. It’s all designed for them. We cover our costs through sponsors and from the senior participants, whom we do charge.” This commitment to nurturing young talent was echoed by Zack Sajia, who noted, “Everyone who is working here is volunteering. We do this for the love of the game and for the children who are coming up.”

The tournament began with the Under 13 Females category, where the Island Academy team “TIA” triumphed over ACES, winning in two sets with scores of 25-9 and 25-18. In the under 13 Males category, ACES secured a victory against Island Academy, winning both sets with scores of 25-12 and 25-11.

Another highlight was the Under 15 Females match, in which Island Academy emerged victorious against ACES, winning two sets with scores of 25-9 and 25-22. The audience was fully engaged throughout the evening, cheering for their favorite teams while enjoying snacks and beverages available for purchase, which helped raise funds for the event.

In the under 15 Males category, ACES dominated their match against Holy Cross, winning both sets 25-0. The senior games were equally thrilling, with the Titans defeating the SPHS Junior Sharks in the female category and Barbos overpowering SPHS Varsity in the male category, winning both sets 25-10 and 25-8.

The tournament will resume on March 9th at 4 PM in the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. There will be a $5 cover charge for spectators to help support activities for the kids. Everyone is invited to attend and show their support for these talented young athletes.