San Pedro Pirates unable to secure home victory

The Belmopan Football Club (FC) showcased its strength at the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday, March 8th, winning 2-0 against the San Pedro Pirates FC. This match, which kicked off at 7:30PM, was part of Week 8 of the Premier League of Belize’s (PLB) Closing Season. Many islanders attended to support their team.

Both teams fiercely defended their goal areas for nearly the first half an hour. However, in the 29th minute, Belmopan broke through. Fredy Romero was well-positioned and found the back of the net, giving his team a 1-0 lead over the islanders in an exhilarating moment.

Just a minute before halftime in the 44th minute, Diego Bartolota doubled Belmopan’s lead, making the score 2-0. With this comfortable advantage, the Belmopan team headed to the locker room for the halftime break.

The second half was intense and action-packed, with many close attempts from both teams. Although San Pedro Pirates tried to reduce the deficit, they were unsuccessful. Belmopan also pushed on the offensive, aiming to extend their lead, but they could not manage to score a third goal against the island team. When the final whistle blew, Belmopan emerged victorious, much to the surprise of the island fans.

This win marks Belmopan’s second victory in the PLB tournament. They currently sit in fifth place, with seven points. San Pedro remains in fourth with eight points. Port Layola FC remains in the lead with 22 points.

In other Week 8 PLB matches, Verdes FC won a decisive 4-0 match against Wagiya SC on Saturday at Marshalleck Stadium. On Sunday, March 9th, Port Layola triumphed over Progresso FC with a score of 2-1 on their home turf at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk Town.