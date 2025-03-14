Ada Cordova and Elshaddai Bent complete coaching training with FFB

Well-known instructor and football trainer Ada Abagail Cordova and island coach Elshaddai Bent have gained new skills by obtaining Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) certified coaching licenses. Cordova received her B license, while Bent earned his C license. These certifications enable them to coach and be recognized throughout the CONCACAF region, which extends from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in South America.

The training, held at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) in the capital city of Belmopan, concluded with a certification ceremony at the Roaring River Golf Course on March 7th. A total of 80 dedicated Belizean coaches received their coaching licenses during this event. The ceremony featured 43 coaches receiving their D license, 21 awarded the C license, and 16 obtaining their B licenses.

FFB President Sergio Chuc and distinguished guest speaker Jorge Jimenez, a FIFA Regional Consultant, congratulated all the successful participants. They quoted Sir Alex Ferguson, who said that a good coach can change a game, while a great coach can change a life. Coaches were described as the heartbeat of football development, and their passion, knowledge, and commitment continue to advance the sport in Belize.

Ada Cordova expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to develop her coaching experience further. She has completed the CONCACAF Licenses C and D. In addition to being an active member of the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee, Cordova is also a veteran in the sport, having played for the Belize National Female Team.

Bent expressed that earning the certification is a significant achievement for both himself and his island home. “The more knowledge I gain, the more I want to share that knowledge with the football players of San Pedro and Belize,” he said.

The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) emphasized that the role of coaches extends beyond just teaching tactics and drills; they also shape young minds, build character, and lay the groundwork for the next generation of football talent. “The future is bright, and these coaches are leading the way. The sky’s the limit for our athletes and the sport we all love,” they stated.

The island’s sporting community congratulated both Cordova and Bent for their commitment to football in the area.