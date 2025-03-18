Belize Sports Outreach Hosts Annual Baseball Camp for Kids

On March 14th, Belize Sports Outreach hosted its annual baseball camp at San Pedro’s Ambergris Stadium. From 1PM to 4 PM, the camp attracted children and youth of all ages. This event was part of a broader initiative by the Belize Sports Outreach Ministry, which has visited Belize since 2018. The program aims to teach children the fundamentals of baseball and softball while sharing the message of Jesus Christ.

Since its inception, the Belize Sports Outreach has provided sports equipment to schools, ensuring every child has access to the necessary tools for playing baseball and softball. This year, they brought a team of approximately 25 participants from the United States to engage with local schools and communities.

Belize Sports Outreach has visited Belize annually for the past seven years, providing sports training, gospel outreach, and essential school supplies. The camp featured a unique teaching method, with stations marked by crosses to promote balance and focus. “We teach them to stay balanced on the cross,” said Carey McGregor, one of the founders of Police Sports Outreach, highlighting the spiritual aspect of the program. The story of Olympic athlete Derek Redmond was used to illustrate the values of perseverance and divine support during difficult times.

Mr. McGregor highlighted what each child receives: “Every child we see gets a package that includes a pencil bag, pencils, an eraser, pens, a ruler, a sharpener, a gospel tract, and a couple of gel bands representing the police force outreach. This way, they remember that this group came and told them about Jesus.”

In addition to the sports camp, the team also visits island schools. Stan Roach, a key figure in the outreach program, emphasized the importance of teaching children the fundamentals of baseball and softball. “We go into schools and lead missionary teams from the United States to help teach children about baseball and give them a basic understanding of the game,” Roach explained. The program utilized sports as a means of instruction, incorporating visual aids such as a sliding mat and marked stations that taught safe techniques and emphasized physical and spiritual balance.

At the end of the program, each school receives a complete set of baseball equipment to keep, ensuring that every child can participate. The program’s commitment to sports and faith has made it a cherished part of the community. With this year’s outreach being a success, plans are underway for next year’s event.