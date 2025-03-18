San Pedro Pirates return home with another draw

The San Pedro Pirates Football Club (FC) faced a tough match on Sunday, March 16th, against Progresso FC, resulting in a 1-1 draw during an away game in Orange Walk Town. This outcome has caused the island’s premier football team to drop to fifth place in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) standings following Week 9 of the tournament’s closing season. The draw has jeopardized the Pirates’ chances of advancing to the playoffs.

Progresso FC took the lead in the match with a goal from Yubeiquer Arenas in the 25th minute. Arenas managed to outrun the Pirates’ defense and found the back of the net with a perfectly placed cross-shot. The remainder of the first half saw aggressive attempts from both teams, but no additional goals were scored, and Progresso headed to the locker room with a 1-0 lead.

The second half of the match featured over 45 minutes of action-packed football. Both teams fiercely competed, with Progresso determined to maintain their lead for the victory. However, a penalty awarded to San Pedro Pirates allowed Jaheim Mena to equalize the score. The match ended with a 1-1 draw, securing Progresso’s playoff spot.

San Pedro’s chances of making the playoffs now hinge on a must-win match against PLB’s Opening-Season champions, Port Layola. This critical game is scheduled for Saturday, March 29th, following Belize’s National Team match against Costa Rica on Friday, March 21st, as part of the Golf Cup qualifiers.

Other PLB games saw a goalless match between Port Layola and Verdes. Meanwhile, Belmopan FC defeated Wagiya SC 3-2.

Port Layola remains at the top of the standings with 23 points, followed by Verdes with 16 points, and Progresso in third place with 14 points. Belmopan FC holds fourth place with 10 points, while San Pedro Pirates are in fifth with nine points. Wagiya SC is at the bottom of the table with just two points.